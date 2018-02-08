RC 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy for $27 + free shipping

Best Choice Products offers its Remote Control 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy with Gyro and HD Camera for $29.94. Coupon code "BCPDRONE10" cuts that to $26.95. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $31.) It features a 6- to 8-minute flying time and comes with a 4GB memory card for video recordings. Deal ends February 18.