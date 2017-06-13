Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter for $113 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter in Green for $113 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same). That's the lowest price we could find by $3. It features a top speed of 10mph, a hand-operated front brake, retractable kick stand, and a ride time of up to 70 minutes.
