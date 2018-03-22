Razor Pocket Mod 24V Electric Scooter for $199 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Razor Pocket Mod 24-volt Electric Scooter in several colors (Chrissy Turquoise pictured) for $199 with free shipping. That's $20 less than our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find for any color today by $14. It features a 170-lb. weight capacity, 250-watt chain-driven electric motor, maximum speed of 15 mph, 12" pneumatic tires, and runs for up to 30 minutes per charge.