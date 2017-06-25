  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Razor Kids' Electric Dirt Quad for $349 + free shipping

Razor Kids' Electric Dirt Quad for $349 + free shipping

Published: 6 hours ago / Buy Now
$349 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Razor Kids' Electric Dirt Quad in Gray for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. It features a high-torque motor, 13" tires, adjustable riser handlebars, and a 120-lb. capacity. It requires two 12-volt batteries (included).

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!