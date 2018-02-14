Razor Kids' E125 Electric Scooter for $103 + free shipping

VM Innovations via eBay offers the Razor Kids' E125 Electric Scooter in several colors (Blue pictured) for $129. Coupon code "PRESDAY" drops it to $103.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $46. It features a 24-volt rechargeable battery, twist throttle, and retractable kickstand. Deal ends February 20.
Note: The above coupon can be used once per eBay account.
