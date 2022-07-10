IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Razer's Best Gaming Headsets Get Some Early Prime Day Deals

The Razer Kraken and BlackShark gaming headsets see discounts of up to 55% ahead of Prime Day.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until July 12 to save some money on Razer's best gaming headsets. The company has discounted a number of its most popular headsets ahead of Amazon's big sale. You can get its iconic Razer Kraken gaming headset for just $40 or its Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset for $45. Some of the higher-end models are also on sale, so no matter what you're looking for, you can save some money.

Early Prime Day deals are in full force, and you can see our selections for the best Razer gaming headset deals below.
Razer

Razer Kraken gaming headset

The Razer Kraken is the company's most popular gaming headset, thanks to its sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame and solid audio quality. Its noise isolating microphone retracts, so when you're not playing with friends, you can get it out of your peripheral vision and enjoy your game.

$40 at Amazon
$40 at Best Buy
Razer

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset

If you want to a little fancier with your gaming headset, the Razer Kraken Ultimate is a nice step up from the basic Kraken. It features programmable RGB lighting with customization through Razer's Chroma app. This allows you to sync it with your mouse, keyboard and any other device that features RGB lighting and is customizable through Razer Chroma.

$65 at Amazon
$65 at Best Buy
$98 at Walmart
Razer

Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset

The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is a great option for those who want a wireless headset but are also on a tight budget. It features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and a 16-hour battery life. It can also be used wired while charging with its micro USB cable.

$55 at Amazon
$55 at Best Buy
$78 at Walmart
Razer

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset

Razer's BlackShark V2 line of gaming headsets feature a different design than the Kraken, but they feature high-end 50mm sound drivers and a more comfortable design -- in my opinion at least. In addition to its removable cardioid microphone, it features a big volume knob on the left headphone, which is satisfying and easy to use.

Read our Razer Blackshark V2 preview.

 

$44 at Amazon
$45 at Best Buy
$60 at Walmart
Razer

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset

The Razer Nari Ultimate upgrades the Nari Essential's 40mm sound drivers to 50mm, providing fuller sound and a more immersive experience. It also boasts connectivity to a 3.5mm jack in addition to its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. And of course, it features Razer's RGB Chroma lighting.

Read our Razer Nari Ultimate preview.

 

$133 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
Razer

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset

My personal favourite gaming headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, is also on sale. It boasts lossless audio with Razer's HyperSpeed wireless tech that's used in many of its keyboard and mouse options. It has a removable microphone as well as the capability to connect to a 3.5mm jack, which can be found on PS5 and Xbox controllers, without using battery life.

$140 at Amazon
$143 at Best Buy