Razer's Best Gaming Headsets Get Some Early Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until July 12 to save some money on Razer's best gaming headsets. The company has discounted a number of its most popular headsets ahead of Amazon's big sale. You can get its iconic or its . Some of the higher-end models are also on sale, so no matter what you're looking for, you can save some money.

Early Prime Day deals are in full force, and you can see our selections for the best Razer gaming headset deals below.

Razer The Razer Kraken is the company's most popular gaming headset, thanks to its sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame and solid audio quality. Its noise isolating microphone retracts, so when you're not playing with friends, you can get it out of your peripheral vision and enjoy your game.

Razer If you want to a little fancier with your gaming headset, the Razer Kraken Ultimate is a nice step up from the basic Kraken. It features programmable RGB lighting with customization through Razer's Chroma app. This allows you to sync it with your mouse, keyboard and any other device that features RGB lighting and is customizable through Razer Chroma.

Razer The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is a great option for those who want a wireless headset but are also on a tight budget. It features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and a 16-hour battery life. It can also be used wired while charging with its micro USB cable.

Razer Razer's BlackShark V2 line of gaming headsets feature a different design than the Kraken, but they feature high-end 50mm sound drivers and a more comfortable design -- in my opinion at least. In addition to its removable cardioid microphone, it features a big volume knob on the left headphone, which is satisfying and easy to use. Read our Razer Blackshark V2 preview.

Razer The Razer Nari Ultimate upgrades the Nari Essential's 40mm sound drivers to 50mm, providing fuller sound and a more immersive experience. It also boasts connectivity to a 3.5mm jack in addition to its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. And of course, it features Razer's RGB Chroma lighting. Read our Razer Nari Ultimate preview.