Rarely Discounted Crocs and Accessories Are Up to 40% Off

Express yourself with big savings on Crocs clogs, sandals, Jibbitz and more for the whole family.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow
Bistro Graphic Clog Crocs are displayed against a yellow background.
Crocs/CNET

Need a new pair of Crocs to stay comfy this season? Crocs already tend to be more affordable than some other shoe brands, but right now the company has marked down a large selection of rarely discounted styles and accessories by up to 40%, making it a great time to treat your feet and stock up on styles for the whole family. This offer is available now through May 15.

See at Crocs

You can find a number of great styles ranging from solid-colored classics to tie-dye and more at deep discounts right now. If you're a fan of the Class Clog, there are 15 different colors marked down by 25%, bringing the price from $50 down to $37 -- though some styles are available for as little as $35. And Bistro Graphic Clogs are available in both men and women's sizes at up to 40% off, bringing the price from $55 down to just $33. 

This pair of Mossy Oak Elements all-terrain clog Crocs -- which are perfect for your outdoor adventures -- are also 25% off, knocking the price down from $60 to $45. And for women needing a comfortable work shoe, both the Neria Pro II Literide and Crocs at Work Flat styles are discounted by 25% as well. You'll find plenty of options for kids, too, along with a variety of Jibbitz to customize your Crocs for just $2 each.

