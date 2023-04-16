Rare MacBook Sale Saves You Up to $700 on Apple's Sleek Laptops

There's no denying that Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market right now, with multiple MacBooks claiming a spot on our list of the best laptops overall for 2023. But they're also pretty pricey, with even the most affordable models starting at $1,000 or more. Which is why you won't want to miss out on these one-day offers from Best Buy if you're looking to get your hands on one. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $700 off over a dozen different MacBook models and configurations, with prices starting at just $800. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don;t want to miss out on these savings.

With so many different models and configurations available, you should have no trouble finding a MacBook to suit your needs at this sale. If you're often on the go, and want a lightweight model that isn't going to feel too cumbersome, you can pick up a sleek for just $800, saving you $200 compared with the usual price. These M1 models first hit shelves in 2020 and are now a generation old, but are still more than capable of handling most people's day-to-day needs with an eight-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display.

Or, if powerful hardware is your No. 1 priority, you can grab one of the latest . They're equipped with Apple's cutting-edge M2 processor for lighting-fast performance, as well as a 10-core GPU and a stunning 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Prices start at $1,149 for the 256GB model with 8GB of RAM, saving you $150. Or, if you prefer a larger display, you can snag a slightly older with an M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,999, saving you $500 compared with the usual price.

There are a few other configurations available, so be sure to shop around, but note that some models may sell out before the sale officially expires tonight. And all models come with some free bonuses, including four months of Apple Music and three months of Apple TV Plus and iCloud Plus (for new subscribers only).