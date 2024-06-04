X
Rare 1-Day Nintendo Switch OLED Deal Knocks $35 Off the Usual Price

The Nintendo Switch is a great way to entertain yourself at home or on the go, and you can now bag one for 10% less thanks to this special Woot deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED
We think the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best way to play games on the go for most right now, but it's tough to get past $350 that asking price. So when the chance comes up to get one of our favorite handheld consoles at a big discount, it's worth paying attention. Right now the Nintendo Switch OLED with white joy-cons can be had for just $315 at Woot but it won't remain that way for long. Woot says that this deal is only going to run until the end of the day today, June 4, which means you need to capitalize on it soon, before it's too late. Woot stock tends to be limited, too, which adds a little extra jeopardy to proceedings.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now, despite rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 swirling. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device, or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable. 

Remember that this Switch deal is good for today only, so you only have a matter of hours to get in on the savings. Already missed out or just on the hunt for some cheap games and accessories? Our collection of the best Nintendo Switch deals is waiting to help save you money.

