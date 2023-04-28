Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google Pixel TabletWyze Security Cams DealGreen Revolution vs. Red TapeIn-Ear vs. Behind-Ear Hearing AidsComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar BatteriesVerizon 5G Home Internet15 Hidden iOS 16 Features
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Rambler Wine Tumblers From Yeti Are Down to $20 Right Now

Get 20% off stemless10-ounce Yeti wine tumblers in a variety of colors and keep your drink chilled perfectly.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
A Yeti Rambler 10 ounce wine tumbler with Magslider lid is displayed against a yellow background.
Yeti/CNET

A glass of wine is a lovely treat on a warm spring evening, but delicate glass is rarely a good idea when you're camping, picnicking or hanging out by the pool. Yeti makes plenty of high-quality drinkware designed to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature, and the company's wine tumblers are no exception. Right now you can save 20% on stemless Rambler wine tumblers, cutting the price to just $20. This offer is available now through May 4. 

See at Yeti

Each tumbler is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and holds 10 ounces of liquid. Plus, it comes with a MagSlider lid -- and both the tumbler and the lid are dishwasher-safe. The promo applies to all nine colors, so you can pick a tumbler that matches your style. You can also add a name or design on your tumbler for an extra fee. And Yeti drinkware has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep both your cold and hot beverages at the right temperature, so whether you're enjoying a glass of red or white, or you fill your cup with coffee, soda, water or anything in between, these hand-sized Yeti wine tumblers are a great choice, especially at this price.

Read more: Best Wine Club for 2023

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image