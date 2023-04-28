Rambler Wine Tumblers From Yeti Are Down to $20 Right Now

A glass of wine is a lovely treat on a warm spring evening, but delicate glass is rarely a good idea when you're camping, picnicking or hanging out by the pool. Yeti makes plenty of high-quality drinkware designed to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature, and the company's wine tumblers are no exception. Right now you can save 20% on stemless Rambler wine tumblers, cutting the price to just $20. This offer is available now through May 4.

Each tumbler is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and holds 10 ounces of liquid. Plus, it comes with a MagSlider lid -- and both the tumbler and the lid are dishwasher-safe. The promo applies to all nine colors, so you can pick a tumbler that matches your style. You can also add a name or design on your tumbler for an extra fee. And Yeti drinkware has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep both your cold and hot beverages at the right temperature, so whether you're enjoying a glass of red or white, or you fill your cup with coffee, soda, water or anything in between, these hand-sized Yeti wine tumblers are a great choice, especially at this price.

