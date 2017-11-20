Radio Flyer Star Wars 12V Landspeeder Ride-On for $400 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Radio Flyer Star Wars Luke Skywalker's 12-volt Landspeeder Ride-On for $399.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.99 shipping fee. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. It features a 12-volt rechargeable battery, top speed of 5MPH, and seating space for two kids.
