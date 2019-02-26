Radio Flyer Classic Dual-Deck Tricycle for $43 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Radio Flyer Classic Dual-Deck Tricycle in Red for $44.97. Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $43.13. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. It features a steel frame with adjustable seat, streamers, bell, and real rubber tires.
