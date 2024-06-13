X
Put the Excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro in Your Pocket From Just $400 While You Still Can

The Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a steal at over half off despite no longer being the latest model from Google.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is displayed against a red background.
Google/CNET

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is no longer the latest and greatest Android smartphone on the market, but it's still a powerful device with great cameras and plenty of AI smarts. One of the benefits of choosing a phone that's a generation old is the price, and today Woot is offering you a Google Pixel 7 Pro from just $400 -- $499 off the original price. That lowest price is for the 128GB version while you can also pay a little more for the 256GB ($440) and 512GB ($470) models if you need a little extra breathing room for your apps and games.

Woot says that the sales prices will last until the July 1 or while supplies last, so you'll need to act quickly to claim the discounts.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a great option for fans of Android or anyone using the Google ecosystem. It even won an Editors' Choice Award last year. This 5G phone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also runs on a powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, which still delivers top-notch performance. 

As for photos and videos, you'll have a lot to work with -- the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel wide camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. Plus, there are plenty of special features for editing including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone and more. 

This is a great price on a popular phone but if you're interested in seeing what discounts you can score on other popular brands, be sure to check out our roundup of the best phone deals currently available.

