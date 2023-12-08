Put Google's Pixel Tablet Under the Tree With a $100 Holiday Discount

If you're in the Google ecosystem and want to grab yourself a tablet, then the Google Pixel Tablet is the obvious choice. While it's a on the expensive side, mostly because it comes with a speaker dock, there's a great sale from Amazon right now that discounts them as low as $399. That's a $100 discount on the 128GB that comes in three different colors, or you can grab the 256GB version which is also $100 off and comes in two colors. The discounts are also available at Best Buy.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Keep in mind that this deal probably won't last long, so get your order in soon if you want to add one of these to your setup at a massive discount. And if you'd rather go for something a bit different, there are some other solid pre-Christmas tablet deals you can take a look at right now.