Put Apple's M1 iMac on Your Desk for Just $750 While You Still Can

Apple's M1 24-inch iMac might not be the latest model anymore, but there are still plenty of reasons to consider picking one up at the right price. For most people, the M1 iMac could well be the best desktop computer available, especially if you want a computer in a funky color rather than a boring old shade of gray. Sure, the M3 iMac is an even better machine thanks to its newer and faster chip, but if you don't need that extra horsepower then you can pick the older M1 variant up with prices starting at just $750.

This deal means that the M1 iMac is considerably cheaper than the M3 version in its base configuration, which makes this a great buy if you don't need the latest and greatest. There are multiple colors to choose from but do note that the $750 iMac comes with a Spanish keyboard. If that's not for you, the English keyboard bumps the price up to $800 which is still a solid deal.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The M1 iMac has a beautiful 24-inch Retina 4.5K display with support for P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of peak brightness. Plus, you get to choose from a number of different pastel hues to match your look.

On the inside, the base model iMac starts from $750 and runs on the Apple-designed M1 chip, with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Other notable specifications include two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You'll also get a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard to go with your new computer.

Still think that you'd prefer the M3 version? Check out our list of the best M3 Mac deals before you place an order.