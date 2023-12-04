Put a Pixel Watch 2 on Your Wrist This Holiday Season and Save $50

The world of smartwatches continues to grow and Google's Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best around. But the best way to make a great smartwatch even better is to make it cheaper, and that's what we can do for you right now thanks to a few different retailers offering a $50 Pixel Watch 2 saving.

The newest Google smartwatch would normally sell for $350 but if you order right now you'll pay a lot less. Amazon is offering the wearable for just $300 and you can get the same watch for the same $300 asking price over at Best Buy, Target and directly at the Google Store, too. With offer various trade-in options available at each, you could save even more if you have an older watch to hand over. Cellular-enabled models are also discounted.

The Pixel Watch 2 is of course the upgraded version of the popular Pixel Watch and comes with support for Wi-Fi connectivity and all of the usual activity and sleep tracking that have become table stakes at this point. Both retailers also offer the Pixel Watch 2 in a variety of colorways, so make sure to select your preferred one before adding anything to your cart, too.

Notable features include the ability to get help when you need it with an emergency SOS feature, while the long battery life means that you can go more than 24 hours between charges. The watch can also help monitor your heart to ensure that you're alerted if there are signs of an irregular heart rate -- and there's an ECG functionality included, too. All in all, the Pixel Watch is a full-featured smartwatch and one that's even better at this lower price.