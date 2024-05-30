Put a Google Pixel 7 in Your Pocket for Just $355

The Pixel 7 might not be the latest model in Google's lineup these days, but it's still a good buy for those who want to get one of the best Android phones of last year without having to spend too much cash. Right now that's even easier to do after Woot started to offer the Pixel 7 in a couple of colors for just $355. Although Woot says that price should last for the next week or so, stocks are limited. Once Woot runs out of Pixel 7 phones, they're gone.

Those taking advantage of this deal can choose between black (obsidian) and white (snow) finishes. Both come with 128GB of storage and are, beyond their color variations, identical.

The Pixel 7 comes with a large, 6.3-inch display as well as Google's own Tensor G2 processor that supports speedy performance. A Titan M2 security chip keeps personal data safe via multiple layers of security.

Other features worth noting include wide and ultrawide camera lenses with up to 8x high-res zoom as well as support for Cinematic Blur, a feature designed to add more drama to your videos. All of that's backed up by the Pixel 7's adaptive battery technology that ensures the phone will run for more than 24 hours between charges. You can also extend that to 72 hours should the need arise but expect to lose some functionality in the name of power efficiency.

