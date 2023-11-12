Purple's Black Friday Sale Knocks Up to $900 Off Mattress and Base Bundles

Tech and gadgets aren't the only things you'll find on sale for Black Friday. There are also tons of Black Friday mattress deals available that can help you get better sleep on a budget. Purple makes some of our overall favorite mattresses of 2023, and right now you can snag one for as much as $500 off at its ongoing Black Friday sale. Plus, up to $400 off bases and 25% off pillows, bedding and more. There's not a clear-cut expiration for this sale, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a wide variety of Purple mattresses that you can pick up on sale right now. The hybrid Purple Restore mattress is one of our overall favorites of 2023 thanks to its unique "gel-like" foam that contours to your body shape for support and pressure relief, and it's $300 off right now, which drops the queen-size mattress down to just $1,995. Or, if you're a side sleeper, you may want to pick up the Purple Original mattress. It's our favorite option for those who struggle with hip and shoulder pain, and it's $200 off right now, so you can snag a queen-size mattress for just $1,199.

And for a truly personalized sleeping experience, you can save up to $400 on Purple's Premium Smart Bases when bundled with a mattress purchase. They're compatible with any Purple mattress and allow you to adjust your head and foot elevation, and much more, with just the push of a button. Plus, Purple is also offering 25% off bedding and accessories, including pillows, sheets, duvets and more so you can upgrade your entire sleeping setup on a budget.