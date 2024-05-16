X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The Purple Mattress I Slept on for 5 Years Is on Sale This Memorial Day

Take $300 off the retail price of the Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress on Memorial Day 2024.

Owen Poole Senior Video Producer
Owen Poole, a Certified Sleep Science Coach and proclaimed mattress expert, has been producing sleep video content in the wellness space for over three years. After earning his certification from the Spencer Institute and dedicating hundreds of hours to sleep research, he has extensive knowledge on the topic and how to improve your quality of rest. Having more experience with lying on mattresses than most, Owen has reviewed over 150 beds and a variety of different sleep products including pillows, mattress toppers and sheets. Before he was writing about sleep, he graduated as a Digital Communication Arts major from Oregon State University. The current mattress Owen sleeps on is the Casper Nova Hybrid since it helps keep his spine in a comfortable, neutral position. When Owen isn't reviewing products, he loves to run, cycle and cook healthy food. Pizza is his kryptonite.
See full bio
Owen Poole
3 min read
Jon Gomez/CNET

Purple Memorial Day sale: Cash discounts and bundle deals

Up to $800 off Purple bundles, including a mattress plus an adjustable base and up to 20% off bedding

This Memorial Day, Purple is offering up to $800 off its mattresses if you bundle with an adjustable base. Purple usually only offers discounts on holidays like Memorial Day, so this is one of the best times to buy. To save the most, you will save to spend more, but my personal favorite mattress has a $300 cash discount.

See at Purple

I'm a huge fan of Purple mattresses, so much so that I slept on one for five years. Purple has a unique comfort layer that you won’t find virtually anywhere else. This so-called GelFlex Grid is made of a material called hyperelastic polymer and gives Purple beds a feel that many sleepers find supremely comfortable. The material itself is really squishy, responsive, pressure-relieving and simultaneously supportive and has a gel-like feel. It's also really stretchy -- it can be stretched far beyond its original shape. The feel of a Purple mattress is unlike anything you’ve probably tried before, and having tested over 200 different beds, I haven't found many that compare to it in terms of its feel. 

This material also has benefits to temperature regulation, thanks to how breathable the material is and the polymer not retaining much heat in comparison to some types of foam. 

However, the feel of this material can be a bit divisive. People tend to either love it or find it a bit too different for their liking, so make sure you utilize the provided 100-night risk-free trial period. For me, having slept on a Purple for so long, I got accustomed to the unique feel, and if it doesn’t feel quite right to you right off the bat, you might find it more comfortable after a month or two.

All Purple mattresses use this material in some capacity, some more than others. Purple’s flagship mattress, the Purple Original, is affordable and uses a combination of support and comfort foams with 2 inches of the GelFlex Grid to provide that unique feel and an accommodating firmness. The Purple Original is discounted for Memorial Day, saving you $100, which brings the price for a queen-size down to $1,399.

Purple Restore Hybrid See at Purple

The exact mattress I slept on for so long is no longer available, but there's a Memorial Day discount on its direct replacement, the Purple Restore Hybrid, which I recommend the most. This bed is an upgraded coil version of the Purple Original. It uses 2 inches of the GelFlex Grid, a layer of comfort foam and pocketed coils for support with a firm foam border that improves the edge support. It also comes in two firmness options: soft and firm. The firm model is a great option for back, stomach and combination sleepers and the soft model is more accommodating and better for side sleepers. 

For Memorial Day, the Purple Restore is discounted by $300, bringing the price down to $2,099 -- tied for the lowest price I've seen on it in 2024. There are additional savings to be had if you're also interested in one of Purple’s adjustable bases. The base model Purple Premium Smart Base will be discounted by $100 if you bundle and the more feature-rich Purple Premium Plus Smart Base will be discounted by $300 if you bundle. 

Purple mattress sale pricing

MattressMSRP (queen)Sale price (queen)
PurpleFlex $1,299$1,299
Purple Original $1,499$1,399
Purple Plus $1,899$1,599
Purple Restore Hybrid $2,399$2,099
RestorePlus Hybrid $2,999$2,699
RestorePremier Hybrid $3,699$3,209
Purple Rejuvenate $5,495$4,995
Rejuvenate Plus $6,495$5,995
Rejuvenate Premier $7,495$6,995
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech