The Purple Mattress I Slept on for 5 Years Is on Sale This Memorial Day

I'm a huge fan of Purple mattresses, so much so that I slept on one for five years. Purple has a unique comfort layer that you won’t find virtually anywhere else. This so-called GelFlex Grid is made of a material called hyperelastic polymer and gives Purple beds a feel that many sleepers find supremely comfortable. The material itself is really squishy, responsive, pressure-relieving and simultaneously supportive and has a gel-like feel. It's also really stretchy -- it can be stretched far beyond its original shape. The feel of a Purple mattress is unlike anything you’ve probably tried before, and having tested over 200 different beds, I haven't found many that compare to it in terms of its feel.

This material also has benefits to temperature regulation, thanks to how breathable the material is and the polymer not retaining much heat in comparison to some types of foam.

However, the feel of this material can be a bit divisive. People tend to either love it or find it a bit too different for their liking, so make sure you utilize the provided 100-night risk-free trial period. For me, having slept on a Purple for so long, I got accustomed to the unique feel, and if it doesn’t feel quite right to you right off the bat, you might find it more comfortable after a month or two.

All Purple mattresses use this material in some capacity, some more than others. Purple’s flagship mattress, the Purple Original, is affordable and uses a combination of support and comfort foams with 2 inches of the GelFlex Grid to provide that unique feel and an accommodating firmness. The Purple Original is discounted for Memorial Day, saving you $100, which brings the price for a queen-size down to $1,399.

The exact mattress I slept on for so long is no longer available, but there's a Memorial Day discount on its direct replacement, the Purple Restore Hybrid, which I recommend the most. This bed is an upgraded coil version of the Purple Original. It uses 2 inches of the GelFlex Grid, a layer of comfort foam and pocketed coils for support with a firm foam border that improves the edge support. It also comes in two firmness options: soft and firm. The firm model is a great option for back, stomach and combination sleepers and the soft model is more accommodating and better for side sleepers.

For Memorial Day, the Purple Restore is discounted by $300, bringing the price down to $2,099 -- tied for the lowest price I've seen on it in 2024. There are additional savings to be had if you're also interested in one of Purple’s adjustable bases. The base model Purple Premium Smart Base will be discounted by $100 if you bundle and the more feature-rich Purple Premium Plus Smart Base will be discounted by $300 if you bundle.

Purple mattress sale pricing