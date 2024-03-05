X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Purple Is Offering Up to $400 Off Select Mattresses Right Now

With up to $400 off the Essentials collection, now is a great time to upgrade your mattress so you can rest easy.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A bed featuring a Purple Plus mattress and lots of pillows is displayed against an orange background.
Purple/CNET

Rest is so important for your health and wellbeing, and if you're not sleeping well, your mattress may be to blame. If it's time to upgrade or you're ready to find a mattress with the right support, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Purple is offering up to $400 off mattresses in its Essentials collection, making it more affordable to snag one for yourself. This offer is only available while supplies last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to score the best price. 

See at Purple

Purple mattresses don't tend to hold heat, thanks to their gel-flex grid construction, which makes the brand a great option for those that sleep hot and want some breathability in their mattresses. Right now this sale drops the price of the queen size Purple Plus mattress down to $1,499, a $400 savings. It has a medium-soft firmness and is very responsive, which makes it a solid choice for side sleepers. 

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the Purple mattress is also $400 off right now, which brings the price of the queen size down to just $1,099. It's both soft and supportive, which means this medium-firm mattress can work for most sleep types, whether you're a side, back or stomach sleeper. And for just $999, you can score the firmer queen size PurpleFlex mattress, a $300 savings. 

Some shoppers are wary of buying mattresses online, but it's worth noting that Purple offers a 100-night trial and free returns. That gives you plenty of time to decide if you like the bed, just in case. 

If you're looking for other mattress types or just want to see what other mattress options are out there, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech