Purple Is Offering Up to $400 Off Select Mattresses Right Now

Rest is so important for your health and wellbeing, and if you're not sleeping well, your mattress may be to blame. If it's time to upgrade or you're ready to find a mattress with the right support, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Purple is offering up to $400 off mattresses in its Essentials collection, making it more affordable to snag one for yourself. This offer is only available while supplies last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to score the best price.

Purple mattresses don't tend to hold heat, thanks to their gel-flex grid construction, which makes the brand a great option for those that sleep hot and want some breathability in their mattresses. Right now this sale drops the price of the queen size Purple Plus mattress down to $1,499, a $400 savings. It has a medium-soft firmness and is very responsive, which makes it a solid choice for side sleepers.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the Purple mattress is also $400 off right now, which brings the price of the queen size down to just $1,099. It's both soft and supportive, which means this medium-firm mattress can work for most sleep types, whether you're a side, back or stomach sleeper. And for just $999, you can score the firmer queen size PurpleFlex mattress, a $300 savings.

Some shoppers are wary of buying mattresses online, but it's worth noting that Purple offers a 100-night trial and free returns. That gives you plenty of time to decide if you like the bed, just in case.

If you're looking for other mattress types or just want to see what other mattress options are out there, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now.