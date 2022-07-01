Buy an Apple TV 4K and Get a $50 Apple Gift Card With This Deal

Streaming devices bring a ton of entertainment right to your screen, and with Amazon's Prime Day event drawing closer, early Prime Day deals have brought down prices on a ton of tech to revamp your home entertainment setup. Competitors, including Apple, are also offering deals to entice savvy shoppers this July.

If you have a 4K TV and want to take advantage of all it has to offer, consider investing in an Apple TV 4K streaming box. Apple isn't known for cutting prices very often, but right now it's offering an incentive that may make it worth it. You can get an Apple gift card valued at $50 when you grab the from the Apple Store now through July 14. While the cost of the 32GB model remains $179, with the gift card promotion added in, it's like grabbing the device for just $129 (as long as you have other Apple products you were going to buy anyway).

With 32GB of storage and running on Apple's own A12 Bionic chip, the Apple TV 4K delivers fast performance and can help you take advantage of the various picture and audio features your 4K TV offers to maximize your streaming performance. It lets you stream your favorite shows, movies, sports and more in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound on compatible devices.

The $50 gift card deal also applies to the 64GB version, but the additional storage does come at a higher price. This device is an ideal streamer for those with other Apple products as it uses AirPlay to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac and is compatible with Apple HomeKit-enabled cameras and accessories. This model comes with the new Siri Remote, which CNET's Eli Blumenthal thought was excellent. There's also a private listening mode for up to two sets of AirPods, allowing you to enjoy your shows your way.

And if you're still interested in owning an Apple streamer and don't have a 4K TV, you can save a little more money by opting for the Apple TV HD. It is also offering a $50 gift card with your purchase. Though we do recommend splurging a little for the 4K version if you can.