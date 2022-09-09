Pump Up The Volume With This Annual Mascara Sale at Beauty Brands

A good mascara can be hard to find. You want one that can lengthen and enhance your eyelashes, as well as one that can last. To help you keep a good mascara in your collection, this annual lash bash sale from Beauty Brands will on top-selling mascara. Plus, you'll get a free deluxe size eye gel and serum with the purchase of three mascara items too.

Almost everything on sale is $12 with the occasional $13 lash pack and adhesive. But the most expensive item is this for $60 that uses peptide complex and biotin to strengthen and improve your lashes.

One suggestion for a good mascara is this that's formulated to give you full lashes with a lot of volume and length. If you want to achieve a fanned eye look, try . This one has a 12-hour wear and it's buildable. And get a for a waterproof blend that resists water and humidity without smudging.

While there aren't any individual primers on sale, if you're a fan of Tarte, there is a together. When using this product, the primer will boost volume and soften your lashes, while the mascara itself creates a more natural look.

This lash bash sale is small, but it has a variety of mascara styles and low prices. Take advantage of this before it ends.