Pump Up the Volume With the Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth Boom Box Down to $70 Today

The Select Pro is a portable boom box from Anker sub-brand Soundcore, which lets you take the party with you wherever you go. And right now you can snag one at , down from its usual $110 going rate. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in by then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The Select Pro is a slight step down from the Soundcore Motion Boom, which we included on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for 2022. The major difference between these two models is that the Select Pro has a smaller battery, limiting it to 16 hours of listening time rather than the Motion Boom's 24 hours. However, the smaller battery also makes it a little lighter, weighing in at just over four pounds, so it's a little easier to schlepp around.

The Select Pro is also totally waterproof with an IPX7 rating, so it's great to have at the pool or on the boat. And it even floats, so there's no need to worry about it going overboard. It's also equipped with customizable LED lights that create a beat-driven light show, and it can be used as a power bank to charge your other devices. At full price, we found the Motion Boom to be a better value, but for just $70, the Select Pro makes a much more compelling case.