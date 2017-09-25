Pulse Performance Super-C Electric Scooter for $149 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Pulse Performance Performance Super-C Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's designed for kids 13 years and older with a weight limit of 150-lbs. It features a 24-volt sealed lead acid (SLA) battery system and a ride time of approximately 40 minutes.
