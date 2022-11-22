Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Security Camera Placement iOS 16.2 Is Coming Prioritize Health on Thanksgiving
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Psst, Here's the Amazon Black Friday Deal You Should Jump on Right Now

We've seen similar deals in the past and every time Amazon discounts this bundle it sells out.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Amid the usual Amazon Black Friday deals like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet, there is a gem of a bundle hiding in plain sight. Not only will it save you 62%, but it pairs together two legitimately useful products that I genuinely believe improve every home. The bundle includes the newest Amazon Echo Dot at its first sale discount (and a steep one at that!) and tosses in a free Philips Hue smart bulb, which can be eye-wateringly expensive on its own.
Jared DiPane/CNET

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Hue smart bulb

Save $41

As it does every single year, this Dot-plus-smart-bulb bundle will sell out sooner rather than later. It's available in all three colors right now, but we expect that will change pretty quickly over the next week.

$25 at Amazon

The new Echo Dot brings with it some great improvements and new features, like the fact that it can act as an Eero extender if you have an existing Eero mesh system at home. Amazon touts this as its "best sounding Echo yet," making it even better for playing your favorite tunes around the house. It has all the same Alexa smarts built into it to help you control your smart home, convert measurements, set timers and so much more. 

Each year, Amazon offers a similar bundle during Black Friday and Prime Day. Every single time these sell out. All three colors will likely be sold out even before Black Friday arrives next week, so we strongly recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you're interested. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.