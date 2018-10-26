PS4 Wireless Controller Fortnite Bonus Bundle for $54 + free shipping

Newegg via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller Fortnite Bonus Bundle for $59.99. Coupon code "PICKUPTEN" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. It includes the Royale Bomber outfit and 500 V-bucks for Fortnite. Deal ends October 6 at 8 am ET.
Note: This coupon can be used once per eBay account, within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. A maximum discount of $100 applies.
