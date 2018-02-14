Protocol Galileo Stealth Drone for $90 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Protocol Galileo Stealth Drone in Green/Black for $89.99 with
free shipping. That's a $70 drop from last April, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Each charge allows for seven minutes of flight; the drone features 6-axis auto stabilizers.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only.
