Protect Your Phone, Tablet and More With Up to 65% Off Spigen Cases and Accessories

When you spring for a flashy new piece of tech, whether it's a phone, tablet or smartwatch, the last thing you want is for it to get scuffed, scratched or even worse -- broken. Even if you're exceedingly careful, it's bound to happen sooner or later unless you invest in some proper protection. Spigen makes some of our favorite phone cases on the market, and right now you can save up to 65% on cases, screen protectors and more for devices from Apple, Google and Samsung. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

If you spent hundreds, or even more, on a pricey new phone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you're not going to want to take any chances. For serious protection, you can grab this on sale for just $16, $24 off the usual price. It's made of durable TPU and polycarbonate with a foam layer for added protection against drops, plus a built-in kickstand for added convenience.

Or, if you just picked up a brand-new pair of third-generation AirPods and want to make sure they're safe while they're getting jostled around in your backpack, you could snag this , which fits over the charging case, and it on sale for just $22, $8 off the normal price. There's tons more on sale too, including and , , and cases for tons of the latest phones, including the and . So no matter what kind of accessories you're in the market for, there's a good chance you'll be able to find them for less at this one-day sale.