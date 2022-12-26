Protect Your iPhone With 60% Off Totallee Cases and More

CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Now through Dec. 31, you can save 60% on all Totallee iPhone accessories, including cases, screen protectors, chargers and more.
If you were lucky enough to find a shiny new iPhone waiting for you under the tree this year, the first thing you're going to want to do is get it some protection. It doesn't take much to cause scratches and dents or shatter a screen, and a proper case can end up saving you hundreds in repair costs. And right now at Totallee, which makes some of our favorite iPhone cases for 2022, you can even pick one up at a serious discount.

Totallee makes some of our favorite superthin iPhone cases on the market, and right now, you can snag one for less. Now through the end of the year, Totallee is offering 60% off all cases and screen protectors, as well as other accessories, sitewide when you use the promo code BYE2022 at checkout. There are tons of different options to choose from, whether you've got the base model iPhone 14, the powerful 14 Pro Max, or an older generation like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12. Totallee cases have a raised lip to help protect the camera lenses, and are just 0.03 inches thick, so they don't feel bulky in your pocket. With the discount, most cases start at just $16, which saves you $23, or you can upgrade to a MagSafe case for $20. This offer is only available through Dec. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

