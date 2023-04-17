Protect Your Home With Up to $60 Off Google Nest Security Cameras

A video doorbell is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your home's security. They allow you to keep an eye on who's coming and going from anywhere, and right now, you can snag our favorite model that doesn't require a pricey monthly subscription at a discount. Amazon is currently offering $50 off both the wired and wireless versions of the Google Nest video doorbell, knocking the price down to $130. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Google Nest video doorbell features live HD video and night vision capabilities, so you can you can see what's happening on your doorstep at any time -- day or night. It will also provide you with real-time alerts, and can even tell the difference between a person, animal, vehicle and package so you're not getting a notification every time a car drives by. Plus, it allows you to respond to visitors with a series of pre-recorded responses from the Google Home companion app.

There are two different model that you can pick up on sale for $130 right now. The is easy to install, but will require you to occasionally replace the battery. Or you can pick up a , which doesn't require any maintience, but will require some know-how to connect to your home's preexisting wiring.

And for extra coverage, you can pair it with this , which you can pick up on sale for $220, saving you $60 compared to the usual price. Like the Nest video doorbell, it doesn't require a subscription, and it allows you to check a 24/7 live feed from your phone, tablet or computer. It boasts 1080p HDR video, two floodlights with up to 2,400 lumens of brightness and a built-in motion detector. Just note that this camera is not wireless, and has to be installed using preexisting floodlight wiring.