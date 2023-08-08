Protect Your Home on a Budget With Security Camera and Smart Lock Deals at Woot

A pricey professional monitoring service isn't the only way to protect your home these days. There are plenty of more affordable DIY security options out there, and right now, you can snag some for less. Woot is currently offering some nice discounts on a variety of home security cameras, smart locks and alarms, with prices starting at just $18. These deals are available now through Aug. 12, but there is a limited supply available, so there's a chance that items will start to sell out before then. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a variety of budget-friendly home security equipment that you can grab at significant discounts at this sale, including the Google Nest Cam, which is one of our overall favorite security cameras on the market right now. This wired indoor camera captures HD video, has built-in night vision and will even send alerts directly to your phone when activity is detected in certain zones. Right now you can snag the second-gen model on sale for $89, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price.

Or you can pick up the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro, which is one of our favorite smart locks of 2023. It's a Wi-Fi-enabled deadbolt lock with a built-in keypad and fingerprint reader, and it keeps a log of who's entering and how they got in. It's on sale for $139 right now, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price.

And for some outdoor security, you can pick up this Bosma Ex spotlight camera for just $34, which is $56 off the usual price. It boasts HD video resolution and color night vision, and it has a built-in alarm that activates if someone tries to disconnect or tamper with it.

There are plenty of other security devices on sale, so be sure to shop around. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best security camera deals for even more bargains.