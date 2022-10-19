New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Protect Your Home For Less With $160 Off This 8-Piece SimpliSafe Security Kit

This kit comes with everything you need, including a key pad, motion sensor, indoor and outdoor cameras and more. All for under $200.
Cameras, keypads, motion sensor and other SimpliSafe security equipment against a blue background.
Thanks to helpful new devices like wireless cameras and smart locks, you no longer need a pricey membership with companies like ADT to get effective home security. SimpliSafe makes our favorite do-it-yourself home security equipment on the market, and right now, you grab a bundle with everything you need to get started at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $160 off this eight-piece home security kit, dropping the price down to just $190. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

This eight-piece kit comes with everything you need to keep your home secure. The outdoor security camera is equipped with night vision, as well as a built-in motion sensor and spotlight to deter any would-be intruders. And there's an HD indoor camera so you can keep an eye on your entryway or a specific room. You'll also get three entry sensors that can detect when a door or window is opened, as well as a motion sensor with a range of up to 30 feet. And the easy-to-install keypad allows you to arm or disarm the system in seconds. 

This kit also comes with a SimpliSafe base station, which sets off an alarm when activity is detected on one of the cameras or sensors. It even has a built-in backup battery in case it's unplugged or your home loses power. It's not required for the system to work, but SimpliSafe does offer an $18 monthly monitoring plan with police, fire and medical dispatch. 