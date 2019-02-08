Propel Star Wars RC Quadcopter Drone for $35 + free shipping

Massdrop offers the Propel Star Wars RC Quadcopter Drone in 74-Z Speeder Bike or TIE Advanced X1 for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $3, but most sellers charge over $50.) It features speeds up to 35mph, a battle mode, and altitude stabilization. Deal ends February 11.
Note: This item is expected to ship on March 4.
