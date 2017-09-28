Propel Batman Batwing Micro Drone Quadcopter for $20 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Propel Batman Batwing Micro Drone Quadcopter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge. That's $13 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $10.) It features three speeds, a 6-axis gyro, and 3-channel and 4-channel modes.
