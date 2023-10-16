Get 20TB of Cloud Storage for Life With This One-Time $90 StackSocial Deal

It's not wise to keep all of your photos, music, movies and other important files on your computer's storage drive. It can slow down performance, and you're at risk of losing everything if it crashes or breaks. If you're looking for a convenient, affordable and risk-free way to back everything up, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, 20TB of Prism Drive cloud storage for just $90, which saves you over 90% compared with the usual price. And unlike many other cloud storage services, this is a one-time payment, so you don't have to worry about recurring subscription costs adding up over time.

And if 20TB is a little much for your needs, you can get 10TB for $80, 5TB for $59 or 2TB for $39. Just note that these deals are available only through Oct. 23, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG, PPT and more, and you can preview files in the cloud without having to download them first. Note that there is a file size upload limit of 10GB.

The service uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure and deleted files can still be recovered for up to 30 days after. There's no limit on the number of devices you can use to access your storage drive, and you can create shareable links to safely share files with friends and family.