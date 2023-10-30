This StackSocial Deal Scores You 20TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $70

If you want to keep all your photos, videos, music and other important files secure and accessible, you'll want to make sure they're stored in the cloud. And if you need a ton of storage space, we've found a deal you won't want to miss. Most cloud storage services require a monthly subscription, which can get pretty pricey over time. But with this one-time StackSocial deal, you can get a whopping 20TB of Prism Drive storage for a single $70 payment, which saves you hundreds compared to a subscription.

And if 20TB is a little much for your needs, you can get 10TB for $60, 5TB for $50 or 2TB for $30. Just note that these deals are only available through Tuesday, Oct. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG, PPT and more, and you can preview files in the cloud without having to download them first. Note that there is a file size upload limit of 10GB.

The service uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure, and deleted files can still be recovered for up to 30 days after. There's no limit on the number of devices you can use to access your storage drive, and you can create shareable links to safely share files with friends and family.