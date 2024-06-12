Prime Members: Save $400 on This Ugreen Portable Power Station for a Limited Time

Power stations are a great road trip or camping buddy. They help you keep your devices charged even as you spend time in the elements and can be great to have around the house in case of power issues. A good portable power station can get pricey, but that's where we come in and help you save big bucks. For a limited time, you can score a Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 for $599 if you have Amazon Prime. That's $400 off its regular price of $999. Amazon deals tend to come and go quietly, so keep that in mind as you peruse this deal.

This Ugreen portable power station has an output wattage of 1,200 watts and weighs just over 25 pounds. It has 13 ports, including 6 electrical outlets and 7 additional ports for your USB-C and USB-A devices. The power station itself was designed to be charged in approximately 1.5 hours, which is perfect for spur-of-the-moment road trips. The Ugreen PowerRoam has a quiet mode that lets you charge your devices with less noise.

Amazon Prime Members can also score a Ugreen PowerRoam with two 100-watt solar panels for only $649, a discount of $500 over the regular price of $1,049. If you don't have Prime, you can still snag it for $899.

You can also score a discount on a Ugreen PowerRoam with one 200-watt solar panel for just $699 if you have Prime. You'd save $450 on the regular price of $1,049, but you san still score this deal for $899 without Prime. These power station and solar panel combos let you charge your battery even in the most remote locations without worrying about access to electricity.

If you've been looking for a power station but want to shop around, we've reviewed many power stations you can check out so you can find exactly what you want.