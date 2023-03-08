Prime Members Can Upgrade Their Network With up to $28 Off Eero 6 Routers

When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and if you're an Amazon Prime member who's due for an upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Amazon, members can save up to $28 on Eero 6 and 6 Plus routers, which are some of our favorite models on the market at this time. In addition to being exclusive to Prime members, this deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on March 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With these on-page instant coupon deals, you can save $14 on a single Eero 6 router, dropping the price down to $76, or grab an Eero 6 Plus router for $112, saving you $28 compared to the usual price. Both of these routers support dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and provide up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. Both routers can also support up to 75 devices at a time, so you're covered when everyone in the house has to jump online at the same time. The Eero 6 Plus, which is one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market right now, is a bit more expensive, but features a faster AX3000 build and adds support for full-width 160MHz channels, up from 80MHz, for lightning-fast download speeds.

Shopping for a faster internet speed? We’ll send you the fastest internet options, so you don’t have to find them.

And if you're looking for a router with different specs, you can check out our full roundup of all the best deals on Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more bargains.