Prime Members Can Snag 4 Blink Mini Security Cameras for Just $15 Each

Security cameras aren't just for the exterior of your home. With this four-pack of Blink Mini cameras, you can keep an eye on almost every room inside your home as well. And right now, Prime members can snag this bundle at a serious discount. This exclusive offer saves subscribers a whopping $70 compared to the usual price, so you can snag it for just $60. But this deal is only available until Dec. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this bundle deal, you're getting four indoor Blink Mini security cameras for just $15 apiece. Each camera boasts 1080p HD video resolution with infrared night vision and live view, so you can check in whenever and wherever. Plus, they're equipped with built-in motion detectors, so you'll get an alert whenever there's activity. And with two-way audio, you can easily chat with people (or pets) using the Blink companion app. Each camera is wired, so you don't have to worry about replacing the batteries, and takes just a few minutes to set up.

