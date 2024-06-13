Prime Members Can Score the OnePlus Watch 2 for $50 Less Right Now

The OnePlus Watch 2 was revealed during MWC 2024 earlier this year, hitting the market March 4. But despite its new status, you can still nab a discount if you're a Prime member and act quickly. Amazon is offering Prime members $50 off this new wearable, bringing the price to just $250 right now, but it may not stick around for long.

However, if you don't have Prime or you'd like a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 thrown in for free, you can score both the smartwatch and the earbuds for just $270 directly at OnePlus.

This smartwatch has a large 1.43-inch AMOLED sapphire crystal display and runs on Google's Wear OS 4 platform, giving you access to plenty of apps. It also has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which should be enough to run your apps and media smoothly. Plus, the OnePlus Watch 2 has an impressive battery life. This smartwatch can last for days on a single charge, delivering up to 100 hours of battery life in smart mode or up to 12 days in power saver mode. Like other smartwatches, it can track your sleep, stress and a wide range of fitness metrics. It has two customizable buttons to program the shortcuts you need most.

Watch this: OnePlus Watch 2 Review: A Big Battery, But Falls Short in Other Ways 08:37

It's worth noting that while this wearable has a lot to offer, it lacks some features other smartwatches have, such as fall detection, ECG monitoring and period tracking. If those are important for you, or if you want a smaller size, you may want to check out other models.

If it's not for you, we've pulled together the best Apple Watch deals, Galaxy Watch deals, Pixel Watch deals and Garmin deals to help you save some cash no matter which device you ultimately choose.

