Prime Members Can Save Up to $50 On Eufy Pet Products

Grab a pet cam that can offer treats or a filtered water fountain for your furry friend for less.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Eufy's pet cam and water fountain are displayed against a mint background.
Pets are a huge part of our families. And if you can't be home with them, then making sure they're well taken care of is the next best thing. Right now Amazon Prime members can get up to $50 off select Eufy pet products that can make it easier to know your pet is okay even while you're at work or running errands. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you have a pet at home and you want to keep eyes on them, Eufy's pet camera can help. It offers a 360-degree view so that you can follow your pet, along with two-way audio so your pet can hear you and a treat dispenser you can control. It even has night vision and will alert you when your pet is moving around or making noise. The food can is removable and dishwasher safe and there's no subscription fee, so it's pretty low maintenance. You can get it for $150 right now -- that's a $50 savings on the price it usually lists for. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. 

And to keep your pets hydrated all day long, grab Eufy's pet water fountain. It has a 3-liter capacity and is both dishwasher safe and BPA-free. The water is circulated constantly and the fountain also has a filter so that hair, dust and food residue get removed from the water and it stays fresh for your little pal. It's discounted by 28% for Prime members right now, dropping the price to just $33. 

