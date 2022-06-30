Prime Members Can Save Up to 50% on Blink Security Cameras, Video Doorbells and More

The things that matter most should always be kept safe and secure, and home security solutions are now more accessible than ever. With so many options on the market, security cameras are no longer unobtainable.

Prime Day may not start until July 12, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from releasing a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of time. Right now, Prime members can on a ton of different Blink security cameras and video doorbells so you can keep an eye on your home from wherever you are. This offer ends July 10.

Whether you want a single or a for your property, you'll be able to find everything you need to keep an eye on things.

The Blink Video doorbell features two-way audio, HD video, motion detection and much more. You can go wire-free and run this doorbell with batteries or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring so you can also sound your existing in-home chime. It's 30% off, .

There are some great bundle options available as well, including this offer with a Blink Video Doorbell and a three of Blink's Outdoor cameras, as well as the Sync Module 2. The outdoor cameras can be placed wherever you need it, and the batteries last up to two years. With two-way audio, infrared night video and 1080p HD video during the day, you'll keep all your entries secure. Each camera provides you with custom alerts and the Sync Module 2 allows you to save clips locally. You can , bringing the price to $140.

Indoor cameras are also available. Check out this bundle with a doorbell camera and the Mini camera by Blink. It's just , a 25% discount. There's also a with a floodlight mount, a video doorbell and both indoor and outdoor cameras. It's marked down by $250, bringing your total to just $290.

Each purchase comes with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, but if you're not wanting to subscribe then make sure you choose an option with a Sync Module 2 and be prepared to buy a USB drive, which is sold separately. Amazon's budget-friendly home security brand is a solid option, so if you're wanting a little more peace of mind, shop the at Amazon.