Prime Members Can Save Over $80 On This Echo Studio Bundle

Amazon is expected to unveil some new devices at its invite-only event Wednesday, and the online retailer must be looking to unload some of its current lineup before then, because it's offering a great deal on its most advanced smart speaker to date. Right now, you can pick up an Amazon Echo Studio bundle, which also includes an Echo Sub wireless subwoofer, on sale for just $247, which saves you $82 compared to the usual price. This deal is exclusive to Prime Members and expires on Friday, Sept. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to take advantage of this discount.

The Echo Studio is the most advanced, and expensive, smart speaker in Amazon's lineup, delivering clear, powerful sound thanks to its five built-in speakers. It also boasts support for lossless HD audio through select streaming services, including Amazon and Apple Music, plus support for Dolby Atmos for even more immersive and dynamic sound. And it wirelessly syncs with the 6-inch Echo Sub, which provides 100 watts of deep, rich bass for room-filling sound. Plus, the Echo Studio is equipped with its own built-in microphone and comes packed full of helpful smart features courtesy of the Alexa voice assistant. Use it to check the weather, set timers, update your calendar, control other Alexa-enabled smart devices, and much more.

And if you're on the hunt for deals on Amazon device, but don't want to spend over $200 on a pricey high-end model, there are more deals just around the corner. Amazon has officially announced another major sale event ahead of Black Friday this year, its "Prime Early Access Sale," which will take place on Oct. 11 and 12 and is sure to bring more great bargains on Amazon devices and much more.