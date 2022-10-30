Prime Members Can Save 20% on Everyday Essentials Right Now at Amazon

With Black Friday less than a month away, tons of major retailers like Best Buy and Target rushing to put out some amazing deals and undercut the competition. There are also tons of bargains available to everyone at Amazon, but the online retailer hasn't forgotten about its most loyal customers either. Right now, Amazon is also offering exclusive savings to Prime members. When you spend $50 or more on qualifying items, you'll get 20% off your entire order (maximum discount of $100).

There are over 1,000 items that qualify for this offer, with the selection focusing mostly on home goods and everyday essentials. So while you might not find any deals on flashy headphones or massive TVs, this is a great chance to stock up and save on the things you use almost every day. That includes items like , , , , and so much more. There are even some deals on basic groceries like , and so you can fill up your pantry for less. Amazon states that this is a limited-time offer, but there's no clear-cut expiration, so we'd recommend you get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.