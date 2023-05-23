Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Prime Members Can Save 20% On Everyday Essentials at Amazon

Stock up on kitchen and bathroom essentials, medicine, pet supplies and other everyday items with up to $100 off your order when you spend $50 or more.

Max McHone
Prices have been rising around the country, so it's crucial to look for ways save money wherever you can. Right now Amazon is offering it's Prime members big savings on everyday essentials like paper towels, coffee and garbage bags. Just spend $50 or more on select basics and you'll automatically get 20% off your entire order. There's no set expiration for this offer, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You can shop the entire selection of eligible items at the link above, and all you need to do to get the discount is sign in to your Prime account and add the items to your cart -- no coupon code needed. There's a huge selection of household basics you can pick up on sale, with a maximum discount of $100. You can pick up everything from kitchen items like ground coffeecanola oil and snack bags to over-the-counter medicine like ibuprofen tablets and decongestants. This is also a great chance to save on pet supplies like treats, poop bags, flea and tick treatments and more. There's plenty more on sale -- from baby wipes to staples -- and some items are already on sale for a few dollars off so you can really rack up the savings.

