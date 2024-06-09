Prime Members: Act Fast to Save $80 on the Ugreen Portable Power Station

Power stations are a great asset whether you enjoy camping or van life or need a backup power source when the weather gets rough. More models are becoming available at various prices, which can make it hard to decide what to buy. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a Ugreen 300-watt power station at Amazon for only $120. That's a savings of $80 on the regular price of $200. Amazon discounts like this one tend to come and go fast, so that's something to remember as you shop around.

This Ugreen portable power station was made to provide your electronics and important devices with power for up to 10 days. It's got two USB-A and three USB-C inputs and has a total capacity of up to 300 watts. This power station includes an LED light with three different settings: SOS, high light and low light. You can charge this device in as little as 1.5 hours, which is relatively fast for a power station this size.

If you're in a rush, you can safely charge your devices on the Ugreen power station while it's being charged. That's a rare feature among power stations of all kinds. One caveat: The charger for this power station is sold separately and costs $85 with Prime right now, down from its regular price of $100. With the charger, you get both accessories for $205.

