Prime Day's Best Laptop Deal: It's Hard to Beat $79

Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with big discounts on phones, Fire TVs and AirPods. There are also several Chromebook laptop deals available this Prime Day, but this one takes the cake: the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. It's currently sitting at $79 on Best Buy, which is a hard price to beat and saves you $60.

Coming with an 11.6-inch HD display, the laptop offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and has an Intel Celeron chip with integrated graphics. The battery lasts for 10 hours per charge, so you won't have to constantly plug it in. It comes with a built-in webcam and dual 2-watt stereo speakers so you can video chat with friends or take Zoom calls for work.

Once you have the laptop in hand, you'll only need to sign in to your Google account to get started -- no setup is required, so you can immediately start using it right out of the box. Google has committed to updating the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 through June 2028.