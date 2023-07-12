Prime Day Puts Motorola Phone Prices on the Chopping Block

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals continue with savings on Motorola phones, from the new foldable Razr Plus 2023 to the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 -- and nearly all the models in between.

The Razr Plus 2023 is the latest foldable to hit the market, an its clamshell design has a front screen that covers the entire rear cover when folded up. But if you're looking for a more affordable unlocked phone at the low end of the spectrum, the Moto G Power 5G offers next-gen connectivity at a low price with a big battery. Our reviews of each phone are linked above.

More Motorola Prime Day deals

Most of these deals shave off 10-15% off the list price for these devices, so don't expect a ton of savings. But if you've been waiting to pick up an Android phone for less, these deals should save you money on decent handsets.

And if you're looking for other deals, check our Amazon Prime Day 2023 live blog for the latest savings we find across the Amazon marketplace.