Prime Day Offers Up to $500 Off iRobot Vacuums and Mops

With Prime Day here, there are loads of deals on laptops, headphones, streaming services, household essentials and just about everything in between. Even competitor retailers such as Target and Best Buy have a ton of discounts right now.

Right now Amazon has by up to 50%, meaning you can save as much as $500 off one of these robot cleaning machines that will do the heavy lifting for you so you can get back some of your time to focus on the things that matter most.

Below are a few highlights

iRobot This impressive robot vacuum empties itself for up to 60 days, meaning you can avoid thinking about cleaning your floors for almost two months before emptying the bin. Plus, the dual multisurface rubber brushes are great at getting up pet hair and dander, so there will be fewer allergens around your house. It has smart mapping, works with Alexa, learns and suggests cleaning schedules based on your preferences, and right now it's half off, which makes it a deal worth jumping on.

iRobot If you are looking for a more affordable vacuum, check out the i2. It does not come with a dustbin to empty dirt into, but if you don't mind cleaning out your vacuum's dustbin more often, it has a lot of the same features as the i7 Plus. Powerful suction, dirt detection for spot cleaning, dual multisurface brushes and Alexa compatibility are all included. You won't get target area or room cleaning, but for the price, this is still a great vacuum.