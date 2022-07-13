Prime Day Offers Solo Stove Fire Pits and Accessories at Up to 56% Off

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Whether you go camping, to the beach or just hang out in your backyard, having a fire pit can keep the party going, even when the sun goes down. Not only do they provide lighting and warmth for those cool summer nights, but you can also roast marshmallows, hot dogs and other snacks when you have the right accessories.

Prime Day has brought with it a ton of deals at Amazon and competitors like Target and Best Buy. And if you've been thinking about getting a fire pit or outfitting your own with accessories, there are Prime Day discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and accessories.

If you want to grab a portable fire pit for a low price, the ultra-compact is a good option. It is small, but it gets the job done. And while $150 might sound like a lot, Amazon has marked this pit down to $66, making this a great time to snag one.

Now if you're searching for a robust fire pit, you'll want to invest in the . It's portable and comes with both a stand and ash pan so that the airflow to the pit won't be clogged. It's also low smoke and won't leave a mess on the ground for you to clean up later. Normally $470, but it's marked down to $250 today.

This $130 set of tools are the perfect accessory for your Solo Stove, and right now they are . There is a log poker, a log grabber and a set of four roasting sticks, and each are each made of heavy duty stainless steel. The grabber and the poker are each angled, which makes it easier to adjust and add logs to the pit without being directly over the flames, and the sticks feature dual prongs that allow greater control and stability while you warm your snacks.

There's also a stainless steel that prevents sparks from escaping the fire pit. The two-piece design allows you to remove the top to add more wood as needed, while still keeping the shield in place. And right now you can save $50 on it, bringing the price to $110.

If you'd prefer , there's an excellent package available for just $287, which is a $123 discount. It includes the Solo Stove Ranger, a stand, a shield and a waterproof cover to protect the pit from rain or snow.